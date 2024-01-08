Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.34. The company had a trading volume of 487,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

