Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $14.12 on Monday, hitting $578.72. 1,243,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,598. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $263.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $594.71 and a 200-day moving average of $548.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

