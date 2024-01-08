Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.3% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $340.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,464. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.15. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $355.38. The stock has a market cap of $213.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.