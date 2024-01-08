Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases 195 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.57. 2,555,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.28.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

