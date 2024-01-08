Radio Caca (RACA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.96 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $56.97 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002375 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00021505 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars.

