PancakeSwap (CAKE) One Day Volume Hits $116.88 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $728.57 million and $116.88 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00006370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 385,846,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,777,298 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is blog.pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

