Mask Network (MASK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $314.16 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $314.16 million and $486.79 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $3.83 or 0.00008155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

