Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $34,203,493.56 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $546,852,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $1,368,188.10.

On Monday, November 6th, Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $1,868,166.80.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $16.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $590.83. The stock had a trading volume of 195,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,984. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $559.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.48 and a 12 month high of $647.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

