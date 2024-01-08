JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells $188,040.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $188,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 545,755 shares in the company, valued at $17,103,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Tali Notman sold 7,407 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $214,803.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Tali Notman sold 4,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $112,080.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $161,340.00.

JFrog stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 219,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,503. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $10,228,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

