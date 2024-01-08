Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 8,072 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

INTC stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,069,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,927,133. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

