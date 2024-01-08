Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $17.63 Million Stock Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,217,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Select Water Solutions comprises approximately 1.1% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $17,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTTR. Quarry LP raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 189.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 79.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 368,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,731. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $389.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

