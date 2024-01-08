Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $582.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $607.79. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.