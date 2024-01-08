Matthew J. Wallach Sells 5,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $930,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,284,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.12. 542,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,619. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.88.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
