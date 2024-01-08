Matthew J. Wallach Sells 5,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $930,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,284,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.12. 542,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,619. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.88.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

