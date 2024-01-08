Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,563 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,563 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises approximately 1.1% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Builders FirstSource worth $16,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,737,000 after purchasing an additional 232,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.28. The stock had a trading volume of 391,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.52. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $171.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

