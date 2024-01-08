Advisor Partners II LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

LOW stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.07. The company had a trading volume of 255,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,209. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.38. The company has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.