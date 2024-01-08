Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 31,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

BMY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.41. 7,037,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,882,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

