Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 757 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $17.38. 21,147,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,145,359. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

