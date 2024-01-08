PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LHX traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.15. 449,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,392. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.65 and its 200-day moving average is $187.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

