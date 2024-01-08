Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 573 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $238.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,200. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $246.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.