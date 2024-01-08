ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.95. 35,591,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,310,219. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.12 and its 200-day moving average is $247.65. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.92 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

