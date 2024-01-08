DecisionPoint Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.6% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $234.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.72 and a 200-day moving average of $221.62. The company has a market capitalization of $330.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

