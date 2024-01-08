Graypoint LLC Sells 617 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.82. 2,340,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,359. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

