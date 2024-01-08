Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.05 on Monday, reaching $239.54. 46,718,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,748,953. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.12 and a 200-day moving average of $247.65. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.92 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $761.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

