Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 729 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.42. 1,868,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,012. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $330.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

