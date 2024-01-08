iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.6% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,537,000 after buying an additional 614,310 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.78. 981,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,365. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.92 and a 52 week high of $305.35. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

