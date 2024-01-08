Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Derbend Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $2,031,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.04. 927,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,606. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.