Graypoint LLC Acquires 1,698 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 297,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 116,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 415,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.66. 5,186,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,535,146. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.00.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

