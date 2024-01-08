Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 297 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HEI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in HEICO by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in HEICO by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEICO stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.62. The stock had a trading volume of 167,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,178. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $153.63 and a twelve month high of $191.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.14 and its 200 day moving average is $170.11.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,477 shares of company stock worth $4,260,143 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.