Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 323,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 68,207 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 39,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 94,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.52. 11,208,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,276,793. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.