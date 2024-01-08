Henry James International Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 1,283,718 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 283,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

ASX traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.78. 2,629,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,328,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.22.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. Analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

