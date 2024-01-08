National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in National Grid by 41.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

