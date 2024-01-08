Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 944 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $60.84. 290,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,017. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

