UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises 4.8% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 17,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.27. 2,260,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,194. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

