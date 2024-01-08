Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 6,766 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 3.8% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.25. 5,377,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,941,050. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.51.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

