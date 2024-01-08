Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 42,300 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares makes up about 2.6% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 80,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 76,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 51,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,451,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.