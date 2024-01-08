Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 573.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,401,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,422,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

