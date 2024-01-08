Henry James International Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Price Performance

ABEV traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.80. 4,641,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,139. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

