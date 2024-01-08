Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 465 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Logitech International makes up about 1.9% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 16.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Logitech International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Logitech International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Logitech International stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.86. The company had a trading volume of 137,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,872. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

