Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,510,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,756,000 after purchasing an additional 106,245 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,577,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,950,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $2,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.80. The company had a trading volume of 529,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,900. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.65 and its 200-day moving average is $115.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $106.81 and a one year high of $131.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

