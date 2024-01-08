Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,882,000 after purchasing an additional 218,605 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE RDY traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 120,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,007. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $73.17.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

