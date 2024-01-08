Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 442 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI traded up $36.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,575.14. The company had a trading volume of 146,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $881.99 and a 52-week high of $1,660.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,513.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,346.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

