AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Stake Raised by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,551 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AU. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $17.42. 674,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,419. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.