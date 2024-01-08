Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BABA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,033,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,587,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.16. The company has a market cap of $184.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

