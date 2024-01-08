Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial accounts for about 4.0% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 347.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 149,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,457. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.62. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

