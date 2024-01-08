Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.74. 2,116,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,654. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.02 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

