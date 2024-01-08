Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 3,695 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 183.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,300 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 444.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 137,503 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 55,169 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $7,647,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.87. 2,482,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

