Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Helen of Troy updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.850 EPS.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of HELE stock traded up $4.12 on Monday, hitting $120.10. The stock had a trading volume of 314,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,891. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average of $115.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $143.68.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 57.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,710,000 after buying an additional 325,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $22,832,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 321.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 250,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,064,000 after buying an additional 191,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 139.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,830,000 after buying an additional 160,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $13,211,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

