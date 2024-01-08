Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Shares Acquired by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,893 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 114.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 38.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

