Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 4,440.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Credicorp by 171.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 288.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 22.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAP traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.29. 88,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,371. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $160.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

