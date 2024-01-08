Henry James International Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 149.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.93. 1,869,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,878. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.22. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $107.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

